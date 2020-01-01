Werner yet to decide on Liverpool, Man Utd, Leipzig or Man City as transfer talk builds

The prolific Germany international striker continues to be heavily linked with a summer move but he admits to being unsure as to what the future holds

Timo Werner admits that he is still weighing up his options when it comes to a possible summer transfer, with , and all in the mix.

The prolific striker has long been one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

His remarkable record in front of goal makes the international an obvious target for ambitious outfits seeking further inspiration in the final third of the field.

More teams

Werner has hinted that a switch to Anfield would appeal to him, but the opportunity to form part of a project – such as that at Old Trafford – could also be embraced by the 24-year-old.

There is also every chance that he will opt to spend at least one more season at Leipzig, with the title challengers refusing to give up on their efforts to retain the services of a prized asset.

Werner concedes that he has much to think about, telling Sky Sports ahead of an outing against in the second leg of a last-16 encounter: “At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That's one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.

Article continues below

“So at this point of my career I'm asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

Werner has netted 21 times in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, with 27 efforts recorded across all competitions.

It was his penalty at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in February which has Leipzig seeking to defend a narrow lead in their heavyweight European tie with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.