Werner won't get any cheaper, warns RB Leipzig chief

The German star is attracting plenty of attention with his asking price set to rise in the coming months

chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff insisted Timo Werner "won't get any cheaper" amid reports linking the forward with .

Werner, 24, is reportedly a target for the Premier League leaders after scoring 30 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season.

According to reports, the international has a release clause of around £49 million (€55m/$60m) that must be triggered by June 15, but Liverpool are said to be unwilling to meet that price.

Mintzlaff, however, said there was no way Werner, who is contracted at the club until 2023, would be any cheaper.

"It won't get any cheaper. We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year," he told Sport Bild.

"In general, we always have to ask the following question – can we replace a player if we sell him for less than his market value?

"But, I only think about those things once I have the facts on the table."

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann recently stressed that Werner remains fully focused on the team, despite increased transfer speculation.

“He is in a good mood, feels good and trains well,” Nagelsmann told Sport Bild. “I do not have the impression that he is carrying a large cross with him. But he is a young guy who is sure to sit at home with his wife and ponder whether he will stay or change.

“When the question (of a transfer) is in the room, you are always a little bit somewhere else. It was no different for me than when in , it was about whether I go away. It is more obvious with strikers, because then there are phases in which they do not score.”

Former Liverpool forward John Aldridge has backed Werner to be a success at Anfield should he make the switch to the Premier League.

“Liverpool and Timo Werner are a marriage made in heaven," he told the Liverpool Echo.

“From what I have seen of the striker, he would suit the Reds perfectly and offer a valuable option to Jurgen Klopp.

“He can play in every position across the front three and, in terms of his attributes, he has everything Liverpool would need. Especially his finishing."