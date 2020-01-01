Werner becomes RB Leipzig's all-time top scorer in final game before Chelsea move

The Germany international overtook Daniel Frahn as the most prolific marksman in the club's short history with a double in his farewell appearance

Timo Werner scored twice against on Saturday to become 's all-time leading scorer in his final match with the club.

The international opened the scoring in the first half on Saturday, which put him on 94 goals for Leipzig – a new club record.

Daniel Frahn, who spent five seasons with Leipzig as they climbed from the regional German leagues to the 2. , had previously held the mark, set prior to his move to Heidenheim.

Werner later added a second to finish on 95 ahead of his move to , an impending transfer that was confirmed this month.

Leipzig's 2-1 victory meant they secured third place in the Bundesliga, with the striker taking his top-flight tally to 28 in 34 matches this term.

That tally was enough to secure him second place in the German top flight's top-scorer rankings, although he finished a distant runner-up behind lethal star Robert Lewandowski, who netted a penalty on the last day of the season to finish the campaign with 34 strikes.

Werner caps off his final appearance with Leipzig by becoming the club's all-time highest goalscorer



It is the second time Werner, who joined from boyhood team in 2016, has gone beyond 20 league goals in a single campaign, his first coming in 2016-17 when he netted 21 times.

The 24-year-old has also added six goals across the DFB-Pokal and this term and, although Leipzig remain in the latter competition, Werner will not be able to add to his tally.

It was decided Werner will link up with Chelsea next week even though he will not be eligible to represent the Blues until next season, with Leipzig reportedly set to receive €53 million (£47m/$59m).

Christian Pulisic for one is excited to start working with Werner, having suffered his talents from the opposing side on numerous occasions during the United States international's own stint in the Bundesliga with .

“I think we already have a very strong team with strong players, but to add players like Timo Werner is incredible," Pulisic told Sky Sports following confirmation of the move.

"We're focused on this season for now, but excited for what's to come too.”