Wenger considers activating the African weapon: has the Infantino era at FIFA come to an end?

Arsene Wenger could turn world football on its head. The former Arsenal manager is weighing up a run against Gianni Infantino for the presidency of FIFA, a long-awaited move in the corridors of European football.

Senior figures across Europe have spent weeks hoping the Frenchman would stand, and he is now giving it serious thought. The timing is no accident. Infantino has plunged into crisis over the angry backlash to his failed plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

At 77, Wenger's age raises obvious questions over how long he could lead the game. Yet some of his backers told BBC Sport they would happily see him win and then step down before completing his four-year term, opening the door to a transitional phase at FIFA.

Infantino still commands strong support in South America, Africa and Asia despite the crisis, and he recently claimed the backing of the "overwhelming majority" of the football world. That support could face a serious test if Wenger enters the race.

Should he run, FIFA's chief of global football development would have UEFA behind him. The European body has led the opposition to Infantino. Wenger carries wide credibility across the game and a major global presence, especially in Africa, where his support for expanding the World Cup to 48 teams went down well.

Sources close to Wenger say he has not yet made up his mind. He still believes Infantino is the favourite to win a fourth and final term in next year's election.

A race heating up before 18 November

Candidates have until 18 November to confirm they will stand against Infantino in the March election, and the contest is already warming up.

Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham defender, was first to announce his candidacy in October. Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has also signalled his intention to run.

FIFA said this month it would make "key documents" relating to Infantino's World Cup stake-sale plan available to members of its council. The catch? They would have to travel to its Zurich headquarters, with access governed by "strict protocols".

The "strikers' project" crisis

Last month UEFA set the global governing body a deadline of 2 November to reveal the details of the controversial "FIFA Forward" (FFE) proposal and answer questions over the decision-making process.

The demand followed a council meeting at which Infantino apologised for the abandoned club-sale plan. He never explained how the proposal had been drawn up, insisting that questions be submitted in writing.

Known for his loyalty to Infantino, Wenger distanced himself from the project as the fallout spread.

Wenger said at the time: "I was not involved in this strategic plan, and I first learned of the project through media reports".

He added: "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and indisputable, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our sport with commitment, transparency and integrity".

Wenger: between controversy and global presence

Controversy has followed Wenger during his time at FIFA, particularly over proposals such as holding the World Cup every two years and the "clear" offside law.

He also carries a global presence, Africa included, where Infantino recently won significant support for his re-election after securing the backing of all 54 member national associations on the back of a promise to increase funding.

Wenger championed African players during his Arsenal years, and that history could make him a genuine rival on the very continent Infantino is banking on so heavily.