'We'll see what happens' - Vela stays quiet on Barcelona links

The LAFC star refused to rule out a move to Camp Nou, but he insists he is happy in the United States after his first season

Carlos Vela is waiting to "see what happens" amid reports linking him with a surprise move to Barcelona.

The Spanish side are reportedly looking to sign an attacker this month to boost their La Liga and Champions League hopes, with LAFC attacker Vela one of those highlighted as a candidate.

Sport claimed Barca had reached an agreement with the Mexico international and planned to sign him on an initial loan deal but soon backed out.

While the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad player would not say whether or not a move was in the works, he says he is happy enough in Los Angeles.

"They are issues for the clubs and agents," Vela told ESPN. "I'm relaxed, working on the preseason and the most important thing is to be happy in the place you are. In the future we'll see what happens.

"Whatever I may decide or happens I'll be happy because I'm loving being in Los Angeles with my team enjoying the day-to-day and I don't have anything to lose in any case."

The 29-year-old joined LAFC from Real Sociedad a year ago, enjoying a 14-goal debut season in MLS as his side reached the playoffs. But he is confident he can do even better next time around as his side prepare for the new campaign, which begins in March.

"I enjoyed [the first season] a lot, I took on the responsibility," he added. "This year I'll take on more and I can give more to this club and this league. I'll work to that end."

Vela has been kept out of the national team in recent months, but his situation could change as Gerardo Martino takes charge. However, he is yet to discuss the prospect of a return with the new coach and says he is willing to step aside to give younger players a chance.

"I think they've taken a great decision in bringing in Tata," he said. "Obviously I have to speak to him to see his plans with me or without me.

"I've not had the chance to talk with him, but I know I'll do so before the next call-ups [in March]. I wish him the best. I'm open to keeping going or to stepping aside for the youngsters, whatever is best for Mexico."