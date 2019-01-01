'We'll have a beer and decide' - Guardiola promises talks with Kompany over Man City future

The Belgian centre-back's contract expires at the end of the season, but the Manchester City boss may hand the captain a new contract – in the pub

Pep Guardiola says he will meet Vincent Kompany for a beer at the end of the season to decide if the captain will stay at the club.

Kompany's screamer earned City a 1-0 home win against on Monday, putting the defending champions back above in the table.

A 13th straight win in the Premier League means City will be champions again if they extend that streak further with victory at and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Kompany has already won three Premier League titles with City since joining from Hamburg in 2008 but his contract expires at the end of the season.

The defender has strongly suggested he wants to stay at the club and he has started all of City's past three Premier League games, helping them keep clean sheets in each win.

And Guardiola said he will sit down with City's skipper to discuss his future after his team face in the final later this month.

"We spoke with him and his agent. At the end of the season we are going to talk to him," Guardiola said to BBC Sport. "He is an incredible human being and he helps me a lot.

"Always I was sad I could not use him a lot but this club is what it is because of people like Vincent. At the end of the season, after the FA Cup, we will see.

"We will finish the season and after are going to talk. We spoke with him three weeks ago, one month ago. We spoke fluently.

"We are going to take a beer together and decide what is best especially for the club."

City are in pole position to become the first team to defend the Premier League title for a decade, with Guardiola hailing their achievement in overhauling Liverpool.

"One game left – it will be so tough like today – we are away and we saw Brighton had a good game at ," City's manager added.

"But it is in our hands, don't forget but we could have been 10 points behind if we lost to Liverpool here [on January 3].

"We were seven points behind, but we are in the last game and it is in our hands. We are going to prepare well.

"We'll see if Brighton defend deep or will be more offensive. It will be tough, but hopefully we will have the performance to be champions."