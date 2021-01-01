‘Well deserved bronze medal!’ – Al Ahly inspire Twitter meltdown
Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly defeated Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties to finish third at the Fifa Club World Cup.
Having lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals due to Robert Lewandowski’s double, Pitso Mosimane’s team squared up against the Brazilian side for a chance to win the bronze medal.
With the tough encounter ending 0-0 at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium, kicks from the penalty spot were used in separating both teams.
Nevertheless, it was the Africans who reigned supreme with captain Mohamed El Shenawy saving two penalties in the shootout.
As a result, social media went into meltdown in praise of the reigning Caf Champions League winners.
Congratulations @AlAhlyEnglish @TheRealPitso on a well deserved bronze medal well fought 👏🏾👏🏾— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) February 11, 2021
الف مبروك للنادي الأهلي وجماهيره العظيمه الحصول على المركز الثالث فى كأس العالم للأندية شرفتونا يا رجاله 🥉 🦅❤️— Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) February 11, 2021
Congrats on your third-place playoff win, @AlAhlyEnglish 👏 pic.twitter.com/bLwYTEwYeS— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 11, 2021
Congratulations for @AlAhly .. Congratulations for Africa ❤— Sherif Hassan (@SherifHassan) February 11, 2021
South Africa 🇿🇦 - Egypt 🇪🇬 - Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/F6qPLRPYmg
Congratulations to @AlAhly 🇪🇬 on finishing third at the #ClubWC ! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mwFSRxy0qX— Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) February 11, 2021
Bagged the🥉— Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) February 11, 2021
Congratulations to @AlAhly @AlAhlyEnglish becoming bronze medalists at the FIFA Club World Cup after beating #Palmeiras on penalties.
Representing Africa well.👏🏾
Mabrouk! #YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/iqNoFOfhne
Congratulation @TheRealPitso and @AlAhly . 😍👌🇪🇬 #ClubWC #YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/tP4Jpq0QMC— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) February 11, 2021
Congratulations to @AlAhly 🇪🇬 👏👏👏 https://t.co/C6uEEpNv36— Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) February 11, 2021
Great achievement from @AlAhly as they secure a medal in the #ClubWC after beating Copa Libertadores champions @Palmeiras on penalties 🥉👏— Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 11, 2021
Made Africa proud 😍 pic.twitter.com/5AS4HKIGau
Congratulations to @AlAhly 🇪🇬, what a way to represent Africa!— FIFA Club World Cup 2020 🇶🇦🏆 (@ClubWorldCups) February 11, 2021
🥉 place in the #ClubWC
Defeating @Palmeiras 3-2 in penalty kicks. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Rwzxz0CoNu
Congratulations team @AlAhly finishing third best in FIFA Club World Cup ! This a huge statement not only in Africa but to the entire world. Much love from Kenya pic.twitter.com/GM77vBNwtL— Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgers_otienoo) February 11, 2021
🦅🥉 @AlAhly claim the bronze! #ClubWC | @AlAhlyEnglish pic.twitter.com/zuEYQbfOpI— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 11, 2021
FT: Al-Ahly 0-0 Palmeiras (3-2 Pen)— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) February 11, 2021
Pitso Mosimane's Al-Ahly have done it 🥉 pic.twitter.com/PjqfM5Icxu
OVER! @AlAhly 🇪🇬 finish 3rd place at the FIFA Club World Cup after beating @Palmeiras 🇧🇷 on 3-2 penalties.— NUHU Adams ™️ (@NuhuAdams_) February 11, 2021
Mohamed El Shenawy is the hero tonight. #ClubWC
Podium finish for @TheRealPitso @AlAhly 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽 3rd place finish..!— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) February 11, 2021
Congratulations 🎉.!! #alahly #pitso pic.twitter.com/HDeoRMjNow
African Champions Al Ahly defeat South American champions Palmeiras to claim third place at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 11, 2021
Ahly will receive $2.5million as reward. pic.twitter.com/or4parr8lY
Congratulations, the greatest audience in the universe Al-Ahly wins bronze in the Club World Cath pic.twitter.com/j3bLIgyPc8— WalterBwalya 🇿🇲 (@WalterBwalya1) February 11, 2021
Congrats to Al Ahly and this Goat Grootman, Pitso Mosimang for salvaging a Bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup🇿🇦🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/p4YnxFtxeb— #AlbumOUTNOW🌐 (@LukayWaLehipi) February 11, 2021
Well done to Badr Benoun and Al Ahly for finishing third in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Moroccan centre-back scored in the penalty shoot-out for The Red Devils. #CWC pic.twitter.com/RFeFzUREC0— Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) February 11, 2021
A bronze medal in Aboutrika's adopted country is quite poetic since this is what he also gave Al-Ahly in this tournament.— Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) February 11, 2021