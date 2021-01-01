FIFA Club World Cup

‘Well deserved bronze medal!’ – Al Ahly inspire Twitter meltdown

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Al Ahly
Getty
Against all odds, the Red Devils defeated the Brazilian side, and fans waxed lyrical about Pitso Mosimane’s men on social media

Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly defeated Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties to finish third at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Having lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals due to Robert Lewandowski’s double, Pitso Mosimane’s team squared up against the Brazilian side for a chance to win the bronze medal.

With the tough encounter ending 0-0 at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium, kicks from the penalty spot were used in separating both teams.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, it was the Africans who reigned supreme with captain Mohamed El Shenawy saving two penalties in the shootout.

Editors' Picks

As a result, social media went into meltdown in praise of the reigning Caf Champions League winners.

Close