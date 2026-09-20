Wout Weghorst could not contain his joy on Sunday after FC Twente's spectacular 3-2 win over PSV. The striker scored the crucial equaliser in the closing stages before Daouda Weidmann completed the comeback a few minutes later, but afterwards the main talking point on ESPN was his clash with referee Serdar Gözübüyük.

"A fantastic afternoon, really enjoyable," Weghorst began, clearly delighted. The striker said Twente executed the plan worked out beforehand brilliantly. "At times we wanted to press high and at other moments play on the counter from a lower block. Apart from a 15-minute spell in the first half, we did that very well for large parts of the match and I think we were the better team."

In the 79th minute, Weghorst made it 2-2 by beating Matej Kovar. There was brief doubt over offside, but the forward had already seen on the big screen that his goal would stand. "The referee said we had to wait, but when I saw the footage, I immediately thought: no, this is definitely not offside. Then I basically already knew enough."

For Weghorst, that equaliser gave Twente the final push to go all out for the win. "That was the starting signal for us: OK, it's 2-2, but that still means absolutely nothing. We wanted to win that match, we showed that, and in the end we deserved that victory too." The striker also loved the backing at De Grolsch Veste and called the match one of his finest moments since arriving at Twente.

Late on, though, Weghorst's frustration also showed. Armando Obispo kicked him on the ankle and, after the striker complained to Gözübüyük, the referee booked him. Weghorst did not blame Obispo himself, incidentally: "He didn't do it on purpose, you know. It was just in the duel as well."

Instead, it was Gözübüyük's reaction that really irritated Weghorst. "When you are in the heat of the battle in a match like this, I do think a bit of emotion should be allowed," he explained. The forward then criticised the way the referee sent him away: "He orders me away in a way that made me think: I wouldn't even speak to my own dog like that."

Weghorst said he told Gözübüyük exactly that as well. "That's what I said to him, but for that he gave me a yellow. I think he has done that in the last four matches as well, so I wonder whether that is still arbitrary." Even so, the striker did not want to make more of it than necessary: "It's a shame, but totally unimportant."