FC Twente crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night after failing to reach the third qualifying round. John van den Brom's side left it far too late against Ferencváros and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Wout Weghorst and Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink scored Twente's late goals.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Budapest, Twente needed to turn the tie around, but Van den Brom saw no reason to change his starting XI. Weghorst started again, while Sam Lammers had to wait for his chance from the bench.

Early on, Twente spent most of their time on the back foot, although Ferencváros did not carve out any big chances straight away. Then Thomas van den Belt gifted the Hungarians a penalty with a naively conceded foul. Toon Raemaekers kept his cool from the spot to make it 1-0.

That left the Tukkers with a huge task and they had to chase the game. In the 36th minute, Twente were thrown a lifeline when Philippe Rommens drove his studs into Ramiz Zerrouki's ankle. After a VAR check, the referee showed him a red card.

Even so, the extra man only helped Twente spend a little more time in the opposition half. Just as it had done last week, chance creation remained a huge problem. The introductions of Lammers and Daouda Weidmann changed very little.

Instead, Twente took the killer blow in the 53rd minute. Joseph, who also scored twice last week, picked up the ball in his own half, burst past Stav Lemkin and drilled a surprising finish into the near corner beyond Lars Unnerstall: 2-0.

Only then did Twente's late push really begin to take shape. Weghorst pulled one back in the 82nd minute when he turned a Marko Pjaca header into 2-1. Belief surged again when Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink suddenly headed in the 2-2 in extraordinary fashion. Lemkin still had the chance to make himself the hero of the night, but his header drifted just over.

Still, elimination does not end Twente's European campaign altogether. Van den Brom's side drop into the third qualifying round of the Conference League, where FC DAC 1904 await. Ajax also qualified for that round on Thursday night.