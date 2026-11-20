Unbeaten Borussia Dortmund resume their Bundesliga title challenge away to bottom-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Despite their rivals languishing at the foot of the table, Niko Kovac has warned his side against arrogance as they chase a historic 10-match unbeaten start.
Dortmund resume title push against basement rivals
Borussia Dortmund return from the November international break looking to extend their unbeaten Bundesliga start when they travel to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Sitting second and level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac's side boast the division's meanest defence with just seven goals conceded in nine games.
A positive result at Borussia-Park would see Dortmund go unbeaten through their opening 10 Bundesliga matches for only the third time in club history, matching feats from 2002-03 and 2018-19. However, Kovac knows his team must hit the ground running as they begin a gruelling run of eight fixtures in 29 days.
Kovac demands early intensity and zero arrogance
Having failed to win any of their first three matches after October's international window, Kovac urged his squad to start fast and respect a Gladbach side fighting for survival. He also called on his attackers to break a peculiar streak that has seen Dortmund's last 10 league goals arrive after half-time.
"We can't afford to take any time to get going," Kovac said. "The standings must not lead us to underestimate any opponent in the Bundesliga or go into the game with an air of arrogance. We won't do that! The standings are just a snapshot, and Gladbach isn't so bad that they deserve to be in last place."
He added: "If we think we can solve everything just through our play, it'll be problematic. We have to accept the battle that's definitely going to be there. If you take an early lead, the game opens up much more quickly."
Gladbach plot upset under Blessin
Gladbach sit 18th after opening the campaign with six straight losses, yet new head coach Alexander Blessin has sparked a revival by collecting four points from recent clashes against VfB Stuttgart and SC Paderborn. Furthermore, Dortmund have won just once in their last six league visits to the Lower Rhine, suffering a 1-0 defeat there in May.
"On our day, we can beat anyone," Blessin stated. "We're well aware that Dortmund are one of the best teams in Germany. Niko Kovac is doing an outstanding job there. Their strengths lie in how solid they are defensively while still making the most of the individual quality they have in their ranks."
Late fitness checks for both squads
Kovac faces several late selection calls after Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton and Carney Chukwuemeka stayed in Dortmund during the break to nurse muscular issues, while Samuele Inacio returned with a minor knock. The coach stressed that "nothing is ruled out" regarding their weekend involvement.
Meanwhile, Blessin welcomed goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, Nicolas Kuhn and Fritz Fleck back into contention following a friendly against Standard Liege, though Lukas Ullrich remains sidelined until the new year. Both managers will finalise their line-ups ahead of Saturday's 15:30 CET kick-off.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.