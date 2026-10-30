The world governing body for motorsport wants tougher sanctions to tackle online hate and plans to use artificial intelligence to identify abusers, even when they post anonymously.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "If these threats come from a fan, they are out. If they come from a member of the media, they are out. We have the means to do that. And if the haters hide anonymously online, we will unmask them with the help of AI."

Following a battle between team-mates on track at the Spanish Grand Prix on 13 September, Ben Sulayem made the comments. At the circuit in Madrid, 30-year-old Gasly was ahead of his team-mate Franco Colapinto. The 23-year-old Argentinian was travelling faster and asked over the radio for Gasly to yield the position, but the Frenchman refused and insisted on sticking to his own race plan.

Gasly's refusal sparked a wave of outrage online, particularly among Argentinian supporters. The reaction prompted the driver himself to make a statement: "I know that, as a top-level athlete, I am in the public eye. It has always been that way. But the current threats and attacks go beyond all bounds. Especially when they are directed at members of my family, my girlfriend or other people close to me. That is completely unacceptable."

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Alpine official Flavio Briatore announced that, as a consequence, he would no longer give interviews to Argentinian media representatives. Colapinto, in turn, urged his fans to stop threatening his team-mate.

For Ben Sulayem, that is the standard of behaviour the entire field of drivers should follow: "The drivers have fans. And the drivers can say they do not want those fans if they make threats against other drivers."

To illustrate the serious consequences such attacks have already had for people around the sport, the FIA president recalled a recent incident: "We had a female race steward who was threatened with rape and murder. In the end, it was not worth it to her, and she left."