It was a difficult night for Barcelona's players after their 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The heavy loss came just days before the Clasico against Real Madrid, scheduled for next Sunday.

Several of Barcelona's stars put in a lacklustre performance, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha among them.

But according to radio station "Cadena SER", the Brazilian took on the role of team leader in the dressing room after the match.

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The 29-year-old forward addressed his teammates, looking to calm the mood and rally them. Don't give in to despair over one defeat, he told them.

Raphinha made clear that the season is long and that qualification for the next round of the Champions League is far from decided.

He also urged his teammates to focus on the Clasico, challenging them to prove the defeat would not derail their campaign.