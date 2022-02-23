'We will fight till the end' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic vows to come back stronger after defeat

Kerala Blasters went down 1-2 against league leaders Hyderabad FC on Wednesday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash in Goa.

With the win, Hyderabad booked their place in the play-offs. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, complicated their path to the semifinals after the defeat.

Coach Ivan Vukomanovic, though, is still hopeful that Blasters will make it to the top-four and vowed to fight till the end.

What did Ivan Vukomanovic say?

"It is not at all difficult. Despite missing important players, we played well. I won't use it as an excuse. We wanted to give the young players a feel of playing against the league toppers and feel the power of ISL. We have to continue with our work as the next match is in three days and still, three games are remaining and we will fight till the end and will try to finish at the top of the table," said the Kerala coach.

Vukomanovic expressed his unhappiness over ISL fixtures but stated that his team won't give up and try to get maximum points from their remaining matches.

"The fixtures of ISL are not correct because there are 10 teams and some of then have played 18 games and some have played 16. We will be preparing for these three games and fight till the end and try to get the maximum out of it.

"I hope we don't get any more injuries. We will try to refresh the team to recover before the next match and try to get the best possible team and get the three points," said the Serbian.

The Blasters heaped praises on Hyderabad and congratulated them for becoming the first team this season to qualify for the play-offs.

"He (Manolo Marquez) is a very good coach and Hyderabad FC have performed at the highest level this season. I wanted to congratulate them and wish them all the best. Because as a sportsman, If you lose you shake hands and congratulate the opponents and continue. That is how I was educated and I wanted to continue like that," said Vukomanovic.