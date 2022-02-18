The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is only nine months away but the excitement is slowly catching up to fans all over the world. And there is a real sense of intrigue as to how the first global competition of this magnitude since the pandemic that won't have restrictions on fans attending will play out.

FIFA has already received an overwhelming response after the first phase of ticket applications that ended on February 8.

Almost 17 million tickets have been requested from countries all over the world. Interestingly, a lot of countries who haven't qualified for the World Cup has seen huge demand for tickets like UAE and India.

Despite the huge demand for tickets, fans across the world have been sceptical when it comes to whether the atmosphere of festivities and revelry, typically associated with World Cups, will be present in Qatar.

And much of the concern revolves around the availability of alcohol in Qatar, where there are restrictions on the use and sale of it.

Qatar is also a conservative nation and fans have concerns on what degree of freedom they will have during the World Cup to enjoy themselves.

But the Middle-East nation, aware of these concerns, have reassured fans that Qatar is extremely hospitable as a country. And especially during the region's first-ever World Cup.

"Whenever we have a guest, we need to take care of our guests,” said Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the executive communications director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), told Los Angeles Times.

Whether Qatar will change the laws concerning alcohol and other issues like homosexuality (which is banned) during the World Cup is unknown but Fatma insists guests to the country during the event will not have to face any issues.

"I’m not going to speak about legislation because I’m not a legislator,” she said. “But when it comes to events, everybody’s welcome. Regardless of whether people are heterosexual or gay … We have hosted, since we won the [World Cup] bid, like 600 international events. And that one issue has [not] come up, of people feeling discriminated or people feeling unsafe.”

Despite the concerns, FIFA expects even bigger demand when they open the next phase of ticket sales. The potential inflow of fans during the World Cup is an opportunity for Qatar to show the world what the country, and region for that matter, is all about.

Qatar have put in a lot of work into developing the infrastructure for the World Cup, building state-of-the-art stadiums from scratch, improving the metro and road connectivity, building hotels and more.

Qatar have also instituted labour reforms amid concerns of labour exploitation. They abolished the Kafala system which curbs the rights and freedom of contract workers.

In many ways, the World Cup has instituted positive changes in Qatar and that will translate to fan experience during the World Cup too, feels Al-Nuaimi.

"You can see there’s a lot of things that happened within the last 10 years. There’s still more improvement to happen. But there has been a lot of great progress. For Qatar, as a nation, it is very transformative," she said.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the feeling is one of excitement and intrigue. And Qatar will hope to blow away all concerns when the time comes to put on a show for the world.