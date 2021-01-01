'We played very well' - NorthEast United assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew happy to return to winning ways

The Highlanders' assistant coach suggested that the win against Jamshedpur will be a confidence-booster...

returned to winning ways after seven matches after they edged Jamshedpur 1-2 in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Ashutosh Mehta and new recruit Deshorn Brown were on target for the Highlanders while Peter Hartley reduced the deficit for the Men of Steel late in the game.

Assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew was pleased with the team's performance and looked relieved as the Highlanders finally ended their winless run.

More teams

"We played very well. In attack, we kept the ball very well and moved well. We were clinical in the attacking third and we also defended well. This will encourage the whole team and we will remain consistent in the remaining matches," said Kharsyntiew after the match.

The assistant coach also revealed what newly appointed head coach Khalid Jamil told the boys ahead of the match. He said, "Coach Khalid Jamil told the boys to go out there, give their best effort, work hard, enjoy themselves and maintain the tactical discipline."

Deshorn Brown who recently completed his transfer to NorthEast United from Bengaluru was introduced in the second half of the match and the Jamaican proved to be an instant hit with a goal soon after he came on.

Kharsyntiew praised Brown and suggested that the goal will give him confidence for the remainder of the season. He said, "This will give him (Deshorn Brown) confidence and he will score more goals in the remaining matches."

The former coach also revealed that their plan was to keep a check on Jamshedpur's key player Nerijus Valskis with a man-marking tactic.

"We knew that he (Nerijus Valskis) is a good striker. We needed to mark him tight and not give him any space so that was our plan," said Kharsyntiew.