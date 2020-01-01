'We haven't talked about it' - Tuchel doesn't feel in danger despite PSG crashing to Leipzig defeat

The German tactician isn't thinking about being dismissed even though his team has endured an inconsistent start to the season

Thomas Tuchel insists he isn't worrying about his future despite nine-man PSG crashing to a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the on Wednesday evening.

Questions have been asked about the German coach's job security since the Parisians were beaten 2-1 by at the Parc des Princes last month.

The pressure is continuing to rise against Tuchel as PSG gave up a 1-0 lead, missed a penalty and saw both Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe shown second yellow cards in the second half on Wednesday.

Tuchel said that scrutiny about his job is normal and he is just focusing on his work to improve the team's performance.

"The press in always asks the question, says that I am in danger," Tuchel said to reporters post-match. "It's been like that since my arrival, I don't know why. It's the impression that the press and the environment are very, very critical, that's how it is.

"We can accept that it does not change my work with the team and the staff. It's the life of a coach in Paris, it's never enough. No problem for me. There are difficult phases in sport.

"Our expectation is not to win each game, we also know what state we are in each game. Today, it was possible to win, it was possible to draw in the same match.

"If we win [on November 24 against Leipzig] at the Parc [des Princes], the situation is totally the opposite."

Despite the absence of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, PSG opened the scoring after five minutes when Dayot Upamecano's back pass was intercepted by Moise Kean, who deftly played in Di Maria to break the deadlock.

Only 10 minutes later, Di Maria earned a penalty when Upamecano handled Kean's shot - but the Argentine's spot-kick was saved by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Former PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku levelled the game for Leipzig with a low shot from outside the area just before half-time, and Emil Forsberg's penalty put the Germans in front shortly after the break.

The champions' job became more difficult when Gueye was given a second yellow for a 50-50 challenge on Amadou Haidara with 20 minutes to play and they couldn't force an equaliser before Kimpembe was also sent off in stoppage time.

PSG are now third in Champions League Group H, three points behind leaders Manchester United and Leipzig, but they do have a two-plus goal difference advantage over the Germans, who they play in the next matchday in Paris.