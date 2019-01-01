'We haven't found the recipe yet' - Mendy laments Man City's 'terrible' Champions League exit

The Premier League champions fell to Tottenham in agonising fashion, going out in the quarter-finals for a second straight year

left-back Benjamin Mendy was distraught over his side's exit, saying they have yet to find the recipe for European success.

knocked City out at the quarter-final stage on Wednesday, losing 4-3 on the night at the Etihad Stadium but progressing on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

The result marked the second consecutive season in which City exited the Champions League in the last eight, with knocking Pep Guardiola's side out last time around.

Two seasons ago it was – who featured Mendy at the time – who saw off City in the last 16, with eliminating City in the semi-finals the season before that.

Mendy expressed his frustration with his side's inability to break through in Europe, with Guardiola still chasing his first Champions League crown outside of .

"It was terrible elimination," Mendy told RMC. "It's historic for them, not for us. We prefer to be qualified.

"It's a very difficult time. It is several times that we go out in the quarters," the defender added. "Next season we will give the maximum to aim even higher.

"What are we missing? The recipe, we have not found it yet. We could have done better, it's going to be hard this evening, but we'll be back in a few days."

Article continues below

City's chances of a historic quadruple have been dashed but Guardiola's side can still aim for a treble, having already won the , reached the final, and currently sitting two points behind first-place Liverpool in the league but holding a game in hand.

"We will now think about the Premier League and the cup," Mendy said.

Mendy's side will not have to wait long to try and gain some measure of revenge on Spurs, with the two sides set to face off again on Saturday in Premier League action.