‘We had the king, the man who produced’ – Lampard on Drogba’s impact in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph

It is eight years since the Blues ruled Europe and Lampard has acknowledged the Ivorian’s influence in the victory over Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard has recollected ’s famed triumph on May 19, 2012, while recognising Didier Drogba’s notable role.

After losing 2008 final to inside Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the Blues ended their wait for the diadem four years later after defeating on penalties at Allianz Arena.

After a scoreless first half, the Bavarians took the lead in 83rd minute after Thomas Muller headed past Petr Cech a cross from Toni Kroos.

The Cote d’Ivoire legend’s header to the top right corner from Juan Mata’s corner in the 88th minute sent the hard-hitting tie into extra-time.

Drogba almost turned from hero to villain by giving the Germans a chance to take the lead after fouling Franck Ribery in the box – however, Cech was brave to save Arjen Robben’s spot-kick.

Chelsea emerged victorious with the African beating Manuel Neuer during the ensuing penalty kicks after Bastian Schweinsteiger’s penalty had been saved by impressive Cech.

It is eight years already since the glorious night in Munich, and Lampard who captained the team on that night described how Drogba’s confidence pushed Roberto Di Matteo’s men.

“It was the best night of my footballing life without a doubt, just an incredible night,” the Englishman told Chelsea website.

“For so many years, we’d been trying to win the Champions League – we’d lost a final, lost semi-finals and it felt like the last chance for the group because we were all getting a bit older.

“As a team, we had something about us. We kept fighting and obviously we had the king, the man who produced - Didier Drogba.

“He did it time and again throughout his career and he came up with a header that I don’t think another player in world football could have done, then got the winning penalty himself.

“I remember particularly in the run-up to the final that Didier became a different person for those big games.

“In the warm-up, it was like he was caged and ready to go. You could see it and you knew he had the ability to do it. He was confident in that and that confidence rubbed off on people around him.”

Prior to his man-of-the-match performance in the final, Drogba had found the net on five occasions, with his effort against in the first-leg semi-final one of his notable strikes.