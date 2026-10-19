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KaretsasIMAGO / Matthias Koch
Falko Blöding
Translated by

“We expected worse at first”: Borussia Dortmund announce Konstantinos Karetsas will be out

Bundesliga
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
K. Karetsas

Konstantinos Karetsas suffered an unspecified ankle ligament injury against Union Berlin and will miss Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming Champions League match against Sabah and Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Black and Yellows announced the news on Monday.

Managing director Lars Ricken said: "Kos has a ligament injury in his foot. He will not travel to Baku and will not be able to play against Frankfurt on Saturday either. That is frustrating, of course, but we initially expected worse after seeing his team-mates' reactions."

Karetsas had replaced Maximilian Beier just a few minutes earlier, in the 62nd minute of Borussia's away game at the Alte Försterei (0-0) on Saturday. The attacking midfielder sustained the injury while trying to turn past Union's Rani Khedira on the edge of his own penalty area.

He twisted his leg and was clearly in considerable pain. During the break in play for treatment, Borussia Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck immediately signalled to the bench that Karetsas could not continue. Staff helped Karetsas limp off, and US prospect Mathis Albert replaced him in the 70th minute.

Khedira later wished Karetsas a speedy recovery on Sky: "I hope he isn't out for too long."

Who do Borussia Dortmund play in the coming weeks?

The 18-year-old new signing, who made such a strong impact after his 30-million transfer from KRC Genk in the summer, is still searching for his form following his collapse in the Champions League against FC Villarreal in early September.

Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images


After the game against Frankfurt next weekend, Dortmund will reassess his situation. Two tough assignments follow: Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen visit Signal Iduna Park in the DFB Cup, before Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the league.

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