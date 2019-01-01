‘We don’t want a league like Serie A where Juventus win it every year’ – Liverpool chairman welcomes competition

Tom Werner saw the Reds endure title pain in 2018-19, but he is happy with the Premier League being a tougher challenge than other top divisions

chairman Tom Werner saw the Reds endure Premier League title pain in 2018-19, but he is adamant that English football doesn’t “want a league like where win it every year without any competition”.

The Reds missed out on the English top-flight crown last season by a solitary point, with pipping them to the post in a thrilling fight to the finish.

A wait for domestic dominance at Anfield is now set to reach the 30-year mark, with Jurgen Klopp still being charged with the task of bringing that barren run to a close.

Werner insists there will be no letting up in that pursuit, with Liverpool happy to form part of such a competitive division and to have seen more major honours come up for grabs on their 2019-20 schedule.

He told The Athletic of the ambition driving the winners forward: “I think our fans are like our players, manager and us as owners, they want to win everything.

“Of course the league title is a big, big ambition but I think last season taught us the key is to focus on just winning the next game and being greedy to keep winning and see where that gets us.

“There’s so much to compete for this season thanks to our success in Madrid. The Super Cup, the Club World Cup competition, domestic cups, the Champions League again and yes, the Premier League.

“We go into every one of them knowing we are good enough to be in the conversation to win them. I think that’s pretty cool.

“The Liverpool team on that pitch over the past year was such a united team. Listen, we have to compliment Man City. They played flawless football in the Premier League for the final four months of last season. They didn’t drop a point after January.

“I’m not taking anything away from our season but City are a magnificent football team and it’s going to be a big challenge for us again.

Article continues below

“I think last season was very good for the sport. It’s important for the Premier League that the competition is there. We don’t want a league like Serie A where Juventus win it every year without any competition.”

Werner added on a stunning climax to the 2018-19 campaign, which saw Liverpool counter their Premier League disappointment with European glory: “As special as last season was for Liverpool, it was bittersweet towards the end. As successful as we were, we didn’t finish the job in the Premier League.

"To have the opportunity to win the Champions League was so special. We came into this experience wanting to win trophies for the team and for our fans. It was really gratifying to witness that in Madrid. It was an extraordinary evening.”