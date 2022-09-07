'We control the situation' - Ten Hag reveals Man Utd stance on Rashford's future amid PSG transfer links

Erik ten Hag wants a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? United are ready to open contract talks with Rashford, who has scored three goals in his last four games and looks reborn under Ten Hag. While there is no panic over the England international's future now that he is into the final year of his contract, the club's hierarchy have already made it clear they have no intention of letting him go after his brother met with PSG representatives last month.

WHAT THEY SAID: United have a one-year extension option on Rashford, with Ten Hag telling reporters of his situation: "Definitely (I want to keep him). I don't think he's out of contract. United control the situation. I see a happy Marcus Rashford. I see some phases in his game we could improve and we worked really hard the last two and a half months with him on different aspects and he really likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch.

"It starts with happiness. He comes in every day smiling and you want to transfer different aspects of your game and if you are happy it will be more of a contribution to the team, and development."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has been moved to centre forward following an injury to Anthony Martial, while Cristiano Ronaldo has not started since the defeat to Brentford. But it is notable that all of his goals have come when being switched to left late in games. And it remains to be seen if Ten Hag prefers him out wide when he has a fully fit forward line, with it possible that Ronaldo could still be United's main man up top.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? Rashford will be back in contention for a place in Ten Hag's starting XI when United take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League opener on Thursday night.