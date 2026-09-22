Tijjani Reijnders completed one of last summer's most controversial transfers, leaving Manchester City for Saudi side Al-Qadsiah. Speaking to NOS, the Netherlands midfielder admitted the money was certainly one of the motives behind the move.

His role at City looked to be over. The club had brought in three midfielders in Elliot Anderson, Ayoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernández.

To fund those deals, City moved several players on, Reijnders among them. The Dutchman held talks with Atlético Madrid, but the two clubs never agreed on a valuation.

Al-Qadsiah, by contrast, were ready to meet City's asking price. The Saudi club eventually paid around sixty million euros to take the international to the Middle East.

Asked whether Al-Qadsiah were the only club willing to pay a fee that satisfied City, Reijnders was blunt. "Yes, in fact it was," he told Dutch website voetbalzone.

Netherlands manager Xavi has since called Reijnders up for the upcoming international matches.

"There were other options, but they did not come through or they stalled over the asking price," Reijnders added.

He explained his thinking. "In the end, I started to think: do I want to stay another season at Man City without being completely happy, or do I choose to take on a new adventure? That was when I spoke with Al-Qadsiah and with the coach. And after that conversation, I became very excited."

Put to him that he was simply chasing money, Reijnders didn't dodge it. "No, but you can't deny that either," he replied.

"The salary being offered there, let any player or any person try to turn it down.. we can all pretend to be highly principled and say: 'I would not do that', but I think most people would say 'yes' for that amount," he went on.

Some reports suggest Reijnders will earn 100 million euros in Saudi Arabia over five years.

Speaking about that huge salary on the channel SBS6, he was equally candid. "Money definitely plays a part in it. After my football career ends, I don't want to work again. I didn't have to after leaving Manchester City anyway, but now I can also help future generations of my family."

Security was the priority, he said. "I won't lie about it, if my grandchildren can live off this, then why shouldn't I?"

He signed off with a challenge to the doubters. "I think many people believe that a player's career ends by moving to Saudi Arabia, but that's not true."

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