Benin's goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has made his intentions clear: his job against Argentina will be to stop Lionel Messi and company from scoring.

Benin take on Argentina after midnight tomorrow in a historic farewell match for Messi.

Dandjinou will start between the posts, tasked with keeping out Messi and his teammates at the Monumental.

The 28-year-old plays for Kruger United in the South African Premier Division.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" caught up with him hours after he landed in Buenos Aires, ahead of a fixture that carries plenty of weight for Benin too. Controversy has swirled around it, with claims that Benin's preparations fell short because they weren't given the resources they needed.

Asked about the problems at the hotel, a lack of light and water, and the difficulties in training, the goalkeeper replied: "We did not face any problems. We are fine here in Buenos Aires. Why do you say that? The truth is that we have had good conditions."

On what facing Messi means to him, he said: "For me, this match is not like any other match. I think it is an opportunity that will not come again, because it is Messi's last match. It is a special match. But, look, we are here for Argentina and for Messi, but we must not forget that we represent our country too."

He went on: "We are here to defend Benin. This is football: eleven players against eleven. We can win, or draw, or they can win, but it is football. We are not here to be tourists in Argentina; we are here to play and to compete. It will be a great day in our lives."

His admiration ran deeper still. "For me, Messi is one of football's legends. We grew up watching him play. He is one of our favourite players. To be able to play against him now, on the same pitch, is incredible. I never imagined this would happen, but it will happen on Tuesday. For me, Leo is a legend, a true legend."

Then came the question every keeper dreads: picture the final minute, Messi still without a goal, a penalty for Argentina, and Leo standing in front of you. Would he let it in because it is Messi's last match?

Marcel didn't hesitate. "No, no. I am a goalkeeper, and my job is to save the ball. Even if it is the final minute and a penalty is awarded, if Messi takes it, I will try to save it. It is that simple: it is football. Yes, we are here to celebrate Messi, but no one has asked us to give him a goal. And knowing Messi, there is no need to give him anything. If he wants to score, he has to do his best to achieve it."

Had the squad drawn lots to decide who would ask Leo for his shirt? "If you asked any player in my team, he would tell you he wants his shirt. So it would be great if they made a lot of shirts and gave one to each player. Because if only one of us goes to ask for the shirt, I do not think it will be easy: we all want one."

The moment clearly means everything to him. "It would be a great honour for me to play, and that memory will remain engraved in my mind forever. During my career I will be able to say: I was there, in the last match of a legend, in Messi's last match. It is incredible."

Pressed on whether Messi is the greatest of all time, the goalkeeper said: "We grew up watching Messi and Cristiano. They taught us a lot about football. They have been competing for a long time. For me, Leo is one of the best players in this sport, indeed one of its kings."