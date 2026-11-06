Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to rediscover their winning rhythm after back-to-back defeats, and he admits he understands the fans' anger at the team's level. The Reds boss spoke at a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace in the tenth round of the Premier League.

Iraola remains angry about Liverpool's recent home loss to Arsenal by a single unanswered goal, and the fact that Alexander Isak was not awarded a penalty in that match. He stressed the lack of official clarity, telling "Sky Sports": We have not received any explanation, but this is the system in place, and we will content ourselves with waiting for the referees' committee conclusions, exactly as happened after the last Brighton match, from which we came away with nothing. I think we will have to wait 10 days before they announce their opinion".

The results have dried up of late. Liverpool fell to Arsenal 1-0 last Sunday, then lost 3-2 to Turkey's Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday. They sit fifth in the Premier League on 15 points, a full nine behind leaders Arsenal.

Iraola wants a swift response. "The challenge at a club the size of Liverpool is that last week we were going through a wonderful run of victories, and everything was in a good place and everyone was in an excellent mood, but after two defeats everything changes completely, and this is the reality that a club of Liverpool's stature must deal with. We have to produce the required reaction, as winning against Crystal Palace is a pressing necessity. We have been through similar circumstances against Bournemouth and even in the Brentford match, and we have to go there to get the job done and collect the points of the match".

Next matches CRY Premier League 09:00 LIV

Rio Ngumoha's call-up to the England squad delighted the Spaniard. Thomas Tuchel named his group for the upcoming international break on Friday, and Iraola said: "It is very good news for Rio and for us too. He is always a threat when we put him in good positions against opponents, and he is constantly developing and helps us a great deal".

Crystal Palace sit 18th on seven points, but Iraola expects a tough test. "Even with a change of manager there is continuity in their style of play, and the players are completely used to what they do. I watched their match on Thursday, where they fought until the end with 10 men and got the result in the final seconds (the 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Europa League). It is a team with high-quality elements, and they play good football with the ball. Their stadium is also not a big one, so you feel the pressure quickly from a throw-in or a long ball, and there are many situations inside the box that require high quality both defensively and offensively".

Only one injury doubt remains. "The only doubt we have concerns Ryan Gravenberch, while the rest of the elements are as they are. Ryan's condition is subject to a daily assessment and depends on his pain tolerance, and we will see whether we can manage the matter so that he is able to help us".

Asked about the pressure from supporters and the team's fluctuating form, Iraola was clear: "When we lose a match everyone becomes angry, but we have to look at things with a balanced perspective and we know that the journey carries ups and downs. We have to get past this moment, as we hope to produce strong levels and to win always, but that does not happen all the time. We were going through a positive run, then we lost two matches so the doubts appeared, and I understand that completely, and if I were a fan I would do the same thing. But we work daily and we know what we are doing, as we are not as bad as the picture we present today, nor as good as we appeared a week ago, and the challenge lies in maintaining the group's morale".

There was one final theme: his team's excessive sportsmanship towards referees. "We are an honest group, indeed too honest at times. The referee congratulated us after the match and I do not know whether I really liked that. Things must be natural without pretence, and when we complain the complaint must be genuine. We are a team that wants to press and be aggressive, but the balance in that makes a big difference. Possession and reaching the box becomes much easier when you go ahead in the result and find the spaces, and this is what we have been lacking recently when we did not hold on to our lead".