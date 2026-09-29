Vincenzo Montella's side collapsed in the first period in front of their home crowd in Bursa. Alessandro Bastoni put the visitors ahead after nine minutes, then Davide Frattesi (22) and Michael Kayode (27) stretched it to 0-3 inside the opening half-hour.

Angry fans responded with loud whistles and clear discontent. "In the first half we deserved the boos and whistles," said Montella, who then had to endure chants of "Montella, resign" after the third goal went in. Supporters also turned on the Turkish federation TFF and chanted: "TFF, resign!" According to Fanatik, TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu even left the stadium before the second half started.

After the final whistle, the mood inside the squad was no better. Captain Merih Demiral did not hold back in an interview with A Spor: "We apologise to our country. That was not worthy of us. We are ashamed of this performance! There is nothing more to say about it."

Turkey did pull one back through Baris Yilmaz less than 90 seconds after the restart to make it 1-3, but Pio Esposito restored the three-goal gap just three minutes later (50). Montella's side then struggled in vain to force their way back into the game. Another Yilmaz goal was ruled out for offside, so the heavy defeat stood.

What did Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella say about the debacle against Italy?

With boos still ringing around the stadium after full-time, Zeki Celik voiced his frustration: "No matter how good Italy may be, a 4-1 at home should not have happened! We want to make our country happy with wins in the next two matches."

Later on, the under-pressure Montella tried to offer an objective assessment: "The first half-hour certainly belongs among the things that must be forgotten. Playing at this level every three days requires a certain concentration and experience that we currently lack. It requires mental and physical realignment every few days. That is not something you can learn quickly."

At the same time, the Italian said he understood the crowd's reaction, but admitted he had "not expected" the fans to respond with such anger "after everything these players have achieved in the last three years".

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Vincenzo Montella rules out resigning as Turkey coach

Montella dismissed the idea of an early exit: "I believe in the work I have done and even when I received tempting offers, I did not leave. I still trust our players and stand behind them. Just as we came here together, we also know how we can continue on this path. Should the possibility of a resignation arise, I will speak with the players, but that is not on our agenda." He also added: "We must not lose our self-confidence. We have made it this far. We will give our best again and continue the fight on the pitch."

Turkey are still without a point in the group with France and Belgium. Next up is the clash with Belgium on 2 October, before the return match in Italy follows on 5 October.