"What a great performance, Ter. I’m very pleased with how you fought your way back. You really are a fighter," said the former Barca coach about his one-time number one after the final whistle and stressed: "We almost lost because of you."

The 34-year-old made a whopping nine saves in 90 minutes and played a decisive part in making sure Oranje did not leave the pitch as winners. In the end, the Elftal posted an expected-goals value of well over three, while the DFB team statistically made the most of a single goal. But ter Stegen's display also featured one or two uncertain moments.

From the mostly highly dangerous corners of Xavi's team, the Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper showed major problems commanding his penalty area and could count himself fortunate that two goals were ruled out because of Dutch fouls. Ter Stegen also looked unusually error-prone with his passing. Most of all, his hair-raising misplaced pass in the 42nd minute should have been punished when he played the ball straight to Cody Gakpo's feet.

Yet in the second half, ter Stegen played a huge role with his saves in making sure Klopp did not begin with defeat with the DFB. He produced brilliant goal-line stops on no fewer than four occasions before Gakpo finally beat him late on.

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Is ter Stegen now Jürgen Klopp's number one?

That leaves a display of light and shade after ter Stegen had initially been chosen by Klopp as the successor to the once again retired Manuel Neuer. A long spell of suffering lies behind the "eternal" number two in the German goal, which ultimately also cost him participation at the 2026 World Cup. Several injuries slowed ter Stegen down in recent years. Barca coach Hansi Flick also demoted him at the start of last season before a winter loan move to FC Girona followed, where a serious back injury set him back in the meantime. In the summer, Barca reached an agreement with Ajax on another loan deal.

Before that, Flick had followed Xavi in Barcelona after the Catalans parted ways with him in the summer of 2024 following around two and a half years in charge. Under the former world-class midfielder, ter Stegen had been an undisputed regular starter. The two had also shared the pitch for the Blaugrana in the 2014/15 season.

For the second game of the XXL international break on Sunday against Greece, ter Stegen is expected to start again. Klopp's alternatives in his "first" squad are Finn Dahmen (FC Augsburg) and Alexander Nübel (Besiktas).

However, ter Stegen is not intended for the match against Serbia and the return leg in Greece. Alongside Dahmen, who is staying with the team, Noah Atubolu (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich) are part of the second group.