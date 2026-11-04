Watkins' wife leaves Saudi Arabia: I took this step for the sake of my children

Ellie, the wife of English striker Ollie Watkins, has decided to leave Saudi Arabia and return to the United Kingdom, citing the security situation and the tensions that have gripped the Arab region in recent weeks.

Her decision comes just months after her husband swapped Aston Villa for Al-Hilal in a 60 million pound deal.

Ellie broke the news in a video posted to TikTok. She explained that she wanted to move her children away from the current situation and give them a more stable environment until tensions ease and the family can reunite.

As reported by Marca, Watkins' wife said: "Some developments have arisen, as I have returned to the United Kingdom, and I hope to stay here for some time. I don't know exactly how long it will take, but given the conflicts and the current situation in Saudi Arabia, we decided to stay here until things calm down."

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"I felt I had to take this step for my children, so that we can guarantee them a measure of normal life, until we are able to reunite," she added.

Watkins, meanwhile, stays put. The striker will continue his career with Al-Hilal even with his wife and children back home, determined to see out his adventure in the country on an annual salary of 24 million pounds.