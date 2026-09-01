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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

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Watkins and Kanno the standout surprises for Al-Hilal in the Clasico: "the outcast" out of Al-Ahli's squad

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
O. Watkins
M. Kanno
Saudi Arabia
Italy
England

A fiery summit awaited in the Roshn League

Simone Inzaghi sprang several surprises on Al-Hilal's supporters, shuffling his pack for the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

When the Italian named his side, new English striker Ollie Watkins was nowhere to be seen. He starts on the bench, despite several reports confirming he would feature from the off.

Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meite leads the line for Al-Hilal instead, flanked by wingers Crysencio Summerville of the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia's Sultan Al-Mundish.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Watkins was not the only shock. Inzaghi also kept veteran midfielder Mohamed Kanno on the bench, drafting in Nasser Al-Dawsari alongside Portugal's Ruben Neves and Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Fresh from injury, international defender Hassan Tambakti also missed out. Inzaghi turned instead to Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Lajami, with full-backs Mohamed Mahzari and Frenchman Theo Hernandez completing the back line.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou
  • Defence: Mohamed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Theo Hernandez
  • Midfield: Ruben Neves - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
  • Attack: Sultan Al-Mundish - Mohamed Kader Meite - Crysencio Summerville

Dutchman Marino Pusic sprang his own surprise, dropping Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko from the Clasico squad altogether, amid mounting fan anger.

The Al-Ahli boss went instead with Frenchman Valentin Atangana and Ziyad Al-Johani in midfield, behind Armenian playmaker Edvard Sperstyan. Bondarenko struggled during the 3-1 defeat to Al-Kholood in the fourth round.

Up top, English striker Ivan Toney spearheads the Al-Ahli attack alongside Brazilian Galeno and Portuguese Francisco Trincao, with Saleh Abu Al-Shamat left on the bench.

Al-Ahli's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy
  • Defence: Mohamed Suleiman Baker - Roger Ibanez - Merih Demiral - Zakaria Hawsawi
  • Midfield: Valentin Atangana - Ziyad Al-Johani - Edvard Sperstyan
  • Attack: Francisco Trincao - Ivan Toney - Wanderson Galeno

Al-Hilal sit second in the Saudi League with 9 points from 3 wins. Al-Ahli are seventh on 6 points, from two wins and a defeat.

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