Watford star Dennis reveals advice from 'inspiration' Ighalo

The striker has disclosed what the former Hornets forward told him after completing his move to the Vicarage Road giants

Emmanuel Dennis has revealed the advice he was given by former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo after his move to Watford.

The newly-promoted Premier League side announced the signing of the Nigeria international from Belgian top-flight Club Brugge on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old has joined up with his new team-mates at Vicarage Road, as Xisco Munoz’s men commenced their pre-season campaign on Monday.

The striker has now admitted that he was counselled by his compatriot, who starred for the Hertford-based outfit from2014 to 2017 before heading to Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

“I’m a big fan of him. I watched him play here and score a lot of goals,” Dennis told the club website.

“I played against him in the Europa League so I met him after the game, we spoke together, he’s an inspiration.

“I spoke to him when I was here too, on FaceTime. He said: ‘I’m happy you’re here, you’re going to love it. The people are nice. Just play football, you’re going to enjoy yourself.’

“He’s like a big brother. He scored a lot of goals for Nigeria so I’m very happy I became his friend.”

The former Zorya Luhansk and FC Cologne player is confident he will not find it difficult to adapt to his new surroundings, as he already knows some familiar faces in the Hornets’ dressing room whom he has played alongside in Nigeria’s youth and senior teams.

“A lot of my friends are here, so it was really easy for me to accept and to come. I know that I’m really going to enjoy it,” he continued.

“I’ve played with [William] Troost-Ekong in the national team so we’re cool together, there’s a connection. Isaac [Success] is my guy. We’re friends, he’s a nice guy, we hang out, we laugh a lot.

Article continues below

“It’s crazy, it’s like a dream. I’m really happy to be here. Growing up, going to watch the Premier League you have to pay, sit in a crowd of people and watch it. But now, I’m here and going to be playing in it.”

Dennis could make his debut when Watford take on Colchester United in a friendly encounter on July 16.

Subsequently, they will take on West Bromwich Albion, Stevenage, Nantes, Dover Athletic and Serie A giants Udinese.