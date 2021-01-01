Watford midfielder Dele-Bashiru ‘working really hard’ to return from injury

The Nigeria U23 star has started light training and hopes to return to action before the end of the season

Tom Dele-Bashiru has revealed he is doing everything possible to ensure he returns for Watford after a long injury layoff.

The 21-year-old midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Reading in October and underwent surgery in London, spending the first phase of his rehabilitation in Manchester

The Nigeria U23 star has now returned to Vicarage Road and has started light training as he nears his return to action.

“It's going really well. I'm working really hard trying to get back. It's good to be back around the lads,” Dele-Bashiru told Hive Live.

“It gives me extra motivation and I know I need to work really hard to get in and around this team. Everyone is performing so well, especially in that midfield three.”

Dele-Bashiru has made two appearances for the Hornets in the 2020-21 campaign and said he is not under pressure to return to action.

“No-one wants to rush me back. This is a long-term injury and maybe I'll be back at the end of this season or the start of the next. We are meeting each goal and then moving onto the next one,” he continued.

During the time he was on the sidelines, the 21-year-old utilized the opportunity to watch games and learn from other midfielders.

“I like watching football and learning. I'm still so young, I love learning from more experienced players. I've learnt a lot from Clevs [Tom Cleverley]” he added.

“He's a great player on and off the field. He's a leader, communicates so well and works really hard. There are things I need to add to my game from him.

“I'm a creative midfielder, but I can play deeper as well. I like getting on the ball, driving forward, scoring and assisting. I like the expectation on me and I just can't wait to show what I can do and start playing again.”

Former Watford midfielder Richard Johnson has advised Dele-Bashiru to be patient and return to action when he is mentally and physically prepared for it.

“Mentally it can be tough. You can feel alone half the time as you are not mixing with the main group,” Johnson said.

“It's hard to keep your spirits up, but things have changed from my days as he's now got lots of people around him and the medical staff are so good.

“The biggest thing is not to rush back. You can feel good and want to go on and do that bit extra and then you have a set-back. You have to be patient.”

Watford are enjoying an impressive campaign as they are currently second on the Championship table with 66 points from 35 games.