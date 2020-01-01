Watford manager Pearson says Mariappa doing 'exceptionally well' after testing positive for coronavirus

Although the defender is feeling well, team-mate Christian Kabasele says starting the league again on June 12 will be "impossible"

boss Nigel Pearson says that Adrian Mariappa is doing "exceptionally well" despite being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The international defender was one of three employees of the club, including two non-playing staff, to test positive for the virus during a routine screening as the squad reconvened for training after a two-month break caused by the pandemic, which has killed more than 36,000 people in the UK alone.

Mariappa, though, is showing no signs of ailing with the infection, with Pearson assuring fans that the 33-year-old is feeling well.

“When I saw him for the test last week, I was sitting in the car park chatting to players as he came past so I had a chance to touch base with most of them,” the manager told Sky Sports News.

“He looks exceptionally well and feels very well himself so I think it's an example of how this virus can affect people in different ways.

“He's following the advice and recommendations and isolating for a week. His family are all okay as well. I have no doubts in his case he'll be fine when he comes back in.

“The point about this is there will be people who have the virus and who shake it off easily and some who are more susceptible.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions. He's disappointed he's not in and we've got other people who are away because they have to self-isolate because of being in contact with people who have been tested positive, and then we have players who have decided they will continue to train on their own.”

Although there has been a target of June 12 for Premier League football to return, Hornets defender Christian Kabasele believes that will be “impossible.”

“I think it is impossible because it would be less than three weeks training after a long period without doing anything, it's a risk for us,” he said.

“I'm not sure, I don't have any information but I think we are not going to start June 12.

“The most obvious choice for me is the end of June. Like this you have at least four weeks to train with the team if it's possible.

“We will see. For the moment it's a big question mark on this.”