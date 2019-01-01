Watford deserve respect despite FA Cup trashing against Manchester City, says Sam Sodje

Javi Gracia’s men were taught a harsh lesson at Wembley, but their former defender feels the Hornets are deserving of respect

deserve a lot of respect despite their 6-0 decimation against in the final, according to former Hornets defender Sam Sodje.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling’s doubles helped the red-hot Citizens brush aside their opponents, with David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne also finding the target on Saturday.

The Vicarage Road side were hoping to lift the coveted diadem after waiting for 35 years to reach the final, but they were outclassed by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Embarrassing as the scoreline appeared, former international Sodje feels his oldside deserve a pat on the back for finishing as runners-up.

Former @WatfordFC defender, Sam Sodje feels the Hornets deserve respect despite crumbling to @ManCity in the 🏆 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/FzCDAigrOh — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) May 20, 2019

According to him, Javi Gracia’s team faced a hard-hitting City team who left Wembley with a basket full of goals.

“Manchester City are on another level and at the moment, they are unplayable,” Sodje told Goal.

“No disrespect to Watford because they played a lot of teams to get into the final so going this far is not a fluke. I think they deserve a lot of respect.

“As far as I concerned, they did well in the competition but got beaten by a very strong side.

“I played in the FA Cup a lot of times and it’s a very hard competition, so they have done nothing wrong - they only played against a better team.”

We imagined if...

But we couldn't find a way.

We will come again. Together.#FACupFinal [FT] pic.twitter.com/zfLLqV6iFs — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 18, 2019

Prior to their failed expedition at Wembley, Watford finished 11th in the English Premier League, and the former Nigeria international is hoping they can sustain the tempo next term.

“They didn’t just stay in the league, they finished high in the table and hopefully next season, they will just do the same.”



