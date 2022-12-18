Ronald de Boer is elated that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is being organised as a compact event allowing fans to watch multiple games in a day.

Boer fascinated by compact World Cup

Feels this World Cup has an Olympic vibe

Surprised by the transport service in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup in Qatar is being hosted in eight stadiums and all of these venues are based in and around Qatar's capital city of Doha. In fact, all stadiums are located within an hour's travel from each other. What this essentially means is that the need for air travel between venues, something that is common in the previous World Cups where host cities are at different corners of the host nation, has been completely eliminated which greatly eliminates travel costs. Former Dutch international Ronald de Boer is fascinated by this aspect and has hailed the fact that a fan can watch three-four games on a single day.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The atmosphere has been incredible. There was a controversy about alcohol but it has been an absolutely positive World Cup. The transportation has been smooth to reach the stadiums. People are going along well with each other. The stadiums have been full and it has been an incredible experience. Watching three games in one day has been magnificent. Watching Messi in the morning and Mbappe at night has been incredible. Where else can you do that? This is a really special one," he stated.

"The smoothness about how everyone is going to the stadium surprised me the most. The people are happy and they feel safe. This is what football should be. No violence. Going to the games has been perfect. Watching three-four games in a day has also been phenomenal. That you have never done it before," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boer feels that the compact nature of the World Cup is giving an Olympic vibe and also has urged FIFA to host a winter World Cup in the future. "It is nice for the future. The vent has got something of an Olympic feeling. Every big city, like Los Angeles, Paris, Amsterdam and even Madrid has got that vibe. Also, there were talks about being a winter World Cup. It has been great so far. It has been very positive. If it had not been positive then it would be like we have tried it and it has not worked. It works and so we can repeat it. But it is for FIFA to decide," he stated.

ON ASIAN & AFRICAN FANS: "We Europeans pretend that we own football. We pretend that we can decide who can celebrate football. But I have lived here for seven years and I have come across people from India who have seen my games from '95 and talking about details. Whoa, it was like you know a lot about football. It is great for the whole world that they can come over here and watch Messi, Ronaldo and other players," De Boer expressed.

WHAT NEXT? The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.