Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in India: TV, online streaming & channels

Where you can watch every minute of the Women's World Cup action in the India, including TV and live streaming options.

Fans in the India will be able to watch each and every Women's World Cup game online and on TV.

In India, the Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures will be telecast live on DD Sports, and live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Streaming platform FanCode and public broadcaster DD Sports have obtained sub-licences for the streaming and TV rights, respectively, to broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

These rights were originally acquired by 1Stadia, a US-based company specialising in technological advancements within the sports and media rights sectors. 1Stadia had previously secured exclusive media rights for all FIFA tournaments in 2023, covering the Indian subcontinent.

GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained with the 2023 Women's World Cup event.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games