WATCH: VAR rules out goal of season contender from Brighton star Mac Allister

There was heartbreak for Alexis Mac Allister on Sunday afternoon after his goal of the season contender was ruled out following a VAR review.

  • Argentine netted wonderstrike against Leicester
  • VAR review revealed Welbeck was offside
  • Mac Allister made up for it with second-half penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? Mac Allister latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box following a free kick and unleashed an ludicrously powerful effort into the top corner. Unfortunately, his effort was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review, as Enock Mwepu was offside in the build-up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton softened the blow of having Mac Allister's screamer ruled out by netting twice in the second half. The Argentine even managed to get on the scoresheet, converting from the penalty spot after Leandro Trossard was brought down

