Watch: USWNT book spot in Olympics as Morgan penalty kick seals win over Canada in CONCACAF W Championship final

The U.S. won the tournament for the ninth time thanks to a late spot kick

The U.S. women's national team missed chance after chance on Monday night in the CONCACAF W Championship final, but Alex Morgan scored the one chance the U.S. needed to seal a spot in the Olympics.

After missing several opportunities to seize momentum against Canada, Morgan scored from the spot in the 78th minute, sealing a 1-0 win that saw the U.S. take the top spot in CONCACAF for the ninth time.

With the win, the U.S. qualify for the 2024 Olympics, having already booked a spot in the 2023 World Cup earlier in the tournament.

What happened in the USWNT win?

The USWNT were nearly made to pay for a slew of missed opportunities as the tournament favorites let their northern rivals hang around thanks to some wayward chances.

The U.S. outshot and out-possessed Canada, generating several clear cut chances to take the lead.

Until Morgan's alte spot kick, though, those chances weren't converted, with the most glaring being Sophia Smith's miss in the 64th minute after rounding goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

The penalty was earned by Rose Lavelle, who was dragged down in the box in what ultimately proved to be the game's decisive sequence.

CONCACAF W Championship results

With the tournament triumph, the U.S. qualifies for both the Olympics and the World Cup as they look to regain their place atop the women's game.

Canada will also be World Cup-bound, but will now need to face third-place finisher Jamaica for an Olympic berth.

Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 earlier on Monday, with Kalyssa Van Zanten scoring in the 102nd minute to keep her country's hopes of a spot in France alive.

With three goals, Morgan finished with the joint-most in the tournament, level with Canada's Jesse Flemming and Julia Grosso as well as Jamaica's Khadija Shaw.

What's next for USWNT?

With the trophy in hand, the USWNT can now look ahead to friendlies later on in the year.

The only other matches on their schedule at the moment are a pair of friendlies against Nigeria, with the first match set for September 3 in Kansas City before a rematch three days later in Washington, D.C.