Watch: USMNT keeper Steffen makes huge error to gift Mane goal in Man City vs Liverpool FA Cup semi-final
Andrew Steel
Getty Images
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen made an almighty error to hand Liverpool their second goal of the game after the USMNT international dawdled too long to allow Sadio Mane a close-range finish in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Steffen, a regular starter over Ederson in domestic cup action this term, had already conceded once in north London after Ibrahima Konate headed in the opener for the Reds.
But Steffen's decision to pause too long on the ball inside his own area proved to be his undoing for the follow-up, after Mane lunged onto his belated clearance at close range and diverted the ball past him into the back of the net.
