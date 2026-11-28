DAZN Italia will show the match. Find the TV channel and live-streaming options below, and subscribe to watch Udinese vs Fiorentina live.

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access and enjoy the match!

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Serie A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese host Fiorentina on Sunday 29 November at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli in Udine for the 13th round of Serie A. Kick-off is at 12:30.

Udinese need points. Paolo Zanetti's side are bottom of the table and running out of room. A 1-1 draw at Bologna ended a poor run, but left them with just a point.

Without Keinan Davis in Bologna, Udinese played without a recognised striker. Zanetti said he pushed Zaniolo forward, and Zaniolo scored the equaliser.

Fiorentina have even more to worry about. Monday's 3-0 defeat at Monza dragged them back into danger and sparked debate over Paolo Vanoli's future. The club have backed him, but he goes to Udine with little room for error.

Monza have caught and overtaken Vanoli's side, leaving Fiorentina looking anxiously at the table. They began a training camp at Viola Park on Thursday to prepare for a match that weighs on their manager's immediate future.

Both teams need points, and the result could change the mood at either club. Here is how to watch Udinese vs Fiorentina on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Udinese have few players back, with Idrissa Gueye, Keinan Davis and Nicolo Bertola still unavailable. Paolo Zanetti's predicted XI has Okoye in goal, Solet, Palma and Kabasele in defence, Lovric, Abankwah, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstroem, Piotrowski and Kamara in midfield, and Zaniolo up front.

Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina are without Fabiano Parisi, Marin Pongracic, Riccardo Sottil and Viery. Neither team have any suspended players. Fiorentina's predicted XI has De Gea in goal, Jimenez, Valdepenas, Joao Mario and Dragusin at the back, Ndour and Oulai in central midfield, and Mastantuono, Pedro Goncalves and Gnonto behind Pellegrino. Further updates will come closer to kick-off.

Form

Udinese have drawn two and lost three of their last five Serie A matches. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Bologna on 22 November. Before that, they lost 2-1 at Venezia and 5-2 to Roma, and drew 0-0 with Parma.

Across that winless run, Udinese have scored four goals and conceded 11.

Fiorentina have one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent match was a 3-0 loss at Monza on 23 November, preceded by a 2-2 draw with Juventus and a 4-2 win at Sassuolo. A 2-2 draw with Atalanta and a 2-1 defeat to Inter complete the run. Fiorentina have scored 10 goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-head

Udinese won the most recent meeting 3-0 against Fiorentina in Serie A on 2 March 2026. Across the five meetings considered, each side have won twice. The other match was a 2-2 draw in January 2024. Fiorentina have scored 11 goals and Udinese 10.

League table

Udinese are 19th in Serie A, while Fiorentina are 16th.