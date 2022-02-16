Incredible scenes erupted in the CBS Sports TV studio when Kylian Mbappe fired Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Real Madrid, as Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards all went bonkers celebrating the dramatic late strike.

PSG claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League encounter with Madrid at Parc des Princes thanks to a moment of magic from Mbappe.

Watch: Henry, Carragher & Richards react to Mbappe goal

