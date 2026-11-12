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Turkey vs Belgium: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Gursel Aksel Stadium

Turkey host Belgium at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in a Nations League Group 1 clash in League A. Both sides need points in the relegation battle.

After losing all four Nations League matches, Sergen Yalcin's Turkey sit bottom without a point. A 3-1 defeat to Italy most recently exposed their continuing defensive weaknesses.

Belgium sit third with six points from four matches. Mark van Bommel must steady his side after a heavy 4-1 defeat to France. Their clear 3-0 win over Turkey at the beginning of October remains their most positive result of recent weeks.

With Italy leading the group on seven points, behind France on ten, Belgium need points to keep in touch with the teams above them and maintain their lead over Turkey.

Turkey urgently need their first win of this Nations League campaign to avert direct relegation. Belgium need an away win to stay in the race for second place.

Turkey and Belgium: recent results

Four straight Nations League defeats have left Turkey searching for answers. Yalcin's side most recently lost 3-1 to Italy, having previously suffered a 3-0 defeat to Belgium. Their only win in their last five competitive matches was a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup. Across four Nations League games, Turkey have scored only two goals and conceded nine.

Belgium have won two and lost three of their last five matches, most recently falling 4-1 to France. Their 3-0 win over Turkey and 2-0 away result against Italy show what they can do. They scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Turkey vs Belgium: line-ups

Turkey vs Belgium: form

Turkey vs Belgium: head-to-head record

Turkey vs Belgium: the tables