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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday for their final group match in UEFA Nations League B, Group 1.

With promotion to League A already secured, Murat Yakin's side go into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia was enough to seal it early and put the finishing touch on a strong campaign.

Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He expects the team's basic structure to remain intact.

Unlike Switzerland, Scotland still have something to prove. Sébastien Pocognoli takes them to St. Gallen after a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, and the Scots want to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving the midfield an important boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Broadcast information for watching the match live is below.

Topics of the week: What's been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

With four wins and a draw from their last five games, Switzerland arrive in strong form. They failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but struck twelve goals and conceded just one in the four games before that. Those results included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories over North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, a draw and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland. Across those five games, Scotland scored five goals and conceded six.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables