WATCH: Sunidhi Chauhan's message to the fans ahead of her performance at Lusail World Cup Stadiumin Qatar

Sunidhi Chauhan has a special message for all the fans before she takes stage to perform at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on November 4.

Lusail to host Bollywood Music Festival

Three musical maestros to perform

The venue to host the World Cup final in December

WHAT HAPPENED? Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan and composing duo Salim-Sulaiman will be the star performers of the Bollywood Music Festival. Before the event, Chauhan has a special message for her fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 80,000-capacity Lusial Stadium will host the FIFA World Cup final on November 18, 2022, and this event is being organised as a final hosting exercise. Fans can purchase tickets from 21 October 2022, by clicking here. They will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and purchases are processed as real-time transaction, subject to availability.

All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants. Tickets will be sold exclusively online, with no physical sales to be conducted at the stadium or any other location. We advise spectators to place their application as soon as the sales period opens, as tickets will likely sell out quickly.

The main show will begin at 7 PM. At 4 PM, when gates open, the pre-show entertainment will take place featuring DJs, comedians and other performers.