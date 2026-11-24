Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid turned a one-goal deficit against Dutch visitors PSV into a crushing 5-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, in matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

Advertisement

PSV took the lead in the 32nd minute through captain Ivan Perisic, but Real Madrid hit back in the 50th through their own skipper, Fede Valverde.

Jude Bellingham put Madrid ahead for the first time in the 60th minute, and Kylian Mbappe made it 3-1 in the 64th. Three goals in less than a quarter of an hour.

Mbappe added a fourth in the 84th minute before Vinicius Junior made it five in the 87th.

The win takes Madrid clear at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect 15 points from five games. PSV stay stuck on four points in 28th place.

Advertisement Advertisement

That's five straight wins in the competition, and only the fourth time in the club's history that Madrid have won their first five Champions League matches, after 2011-2012, 2014-2015 and 2023-2024. On each of those three occasions they reached at least the semi-finals. Last time, they won the lot.

Related Topics

Across all competitions, the run now stands at 10 wins since the derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on 20 September: six in the league and four in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's record against Dutch clubs remains spotless, with seven wins from seven. He has beaten Ajax six times, five with Real Madrid and once with Benfica.

Advertisement

Vinicius and Diomande together

Jose Mourinho sprang a few surprises with his line-up, handing starts to both Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande after the Ivorian star had shone in the Brazilian's absence.

Kylian Mbappe stayed at centre-forward, Jude Bellingham was rested and Arda Guler took up the playmaker role.

Advertisement

Fede Valverde returned at right-back, where he has shone lately, having sat on the bench for Real Madrid's last La Liga match against Celta Vigo as Trent Alexander-Arnold got the nod.

A surprise Dutch goal

It was a quick start and, against expectations, the visitors carried the first real threat. In the fourth minute Ruben van Bommel found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only to send a low shot past the left-hand post of Thibaut Courtois's goal.

Advertisement

Madrid answered quickly. In the 11th minute Vinicius Junior unleashed a superb effort from outside the box that came back off the left-hand post of the PSV goal.

Madrid were pushing for the opener when, on the half-hour, the referee pointed to the spot. Aurelien Tchouameni had stood on the foot of the visitors' Sven Mijnans inside the box.

Advertisement

Perisic stepped up and placed his penalty precisely to Courtois's left to give the Dutch side the lead.

Madrid threw men forward in the final 15 minutes of the half looking for an equaliser before the break. It got them nothing and left their defence exposed. Kodai Sano almost made it 2-0 in stoppage time, but his header flashed wide of the right-hand post.

Advertisement

A different Madrid

Madrid came out for the second half looking like a different side. Mourinho made three changes at once, sending on Bellingham for Tchouameni, who had given away the penalty, and replacing centre-back pair Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger with Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate. The message about the first-half defending was clear.

It took just five minutes. Arda Guler's magical backheel set up Valverde, who drilled a low shot along the ground from inside the box.

Advertisement

Bellingham's masterpiece

Ten minutes later Bellingham produced one of the finest goals of his Real Madrid career, meeting the ball on the volley and firing it straight into the far left corner of the PSV net.

Madrid didn't let up. Guler picked out Mbappe with another magical pass, and the Frenchman shot just as the goalkeeper came off his line to add a third.

Advertisement

Vinicius almost joined the goal party a few minutes later, but his low shot hit the right-hand post. It was the second time luck had deserted him on the night.

Diaz provides and Vinicius is back among the goals

Morocco's Brahim Diaz came on for Diomande in the 80th minute, his first appearance since the Court of Arbitration for Sport stripped the Moroccan national team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He soon had something to smile about, setting up Real Madrid's fourth for Mbappe, who went clean through and finished.

Before the final whistle, Vinicius got his name on the scoresheet with a fifth, ending a long drought.

Advertisement

The Brazilian collected a pass from Bellingham, went through on goal and beat the Dutch goalkeeper to complete the rout.