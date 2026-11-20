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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

DAZN will show Sassuolo v Genoa live. The platform holds the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season, and you'll need an active subscription to watch.

Sassuolo host Genoa at the Stadio Mapei - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, with both sides facing a difficult spell.

Five consecutive league defeats have left Sassuolo reeling. They have conceded 20 goals in that run, which has already cost Alberto Aquilani his job. Roberto D'Aversa now takes charge of a side desperate to turn things around.

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa arrive in Reggio Emilia in much better shape. They have won three matches in a row, including a convincing 2-0 victory over Juventus, and their league position gives them reason for optimism.

Berardi, Adzic, Boloca and others are unavailable for Sassuolo, leaving D'Aversa short of options in midfield and attack.

Genoa have absentees of their own in Frendrup and Nuredini, but their squad have shown enough depth to cope.

Sassuolo sit 17th in Serie A, while Genoa are 13th. Here's how to watch the match live.

Team news

Sassuolo are without Ismael Kone, Fedde Leysen, Yeferson Paz, Daniel Boloca, Cristian Volpato, Domenico Berardi and Vasilije Adzic. D'Aversa is expected to start Muric in goal, with Walukiewicz, Idzes and Caleta-Car in defence. Esposito and Lauriente will play in attack.

Genoa have almost all their regular starters available again, with only Joi Xheto Nuredini and Morten Frendrup absent. De Rossi will look to Bijlow in goal, Osmajic as the focal point in attack and Vitinha in support. Further updates on the players' fitness will be available closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Sassuolo have lost their last five Serie A matches, scoring nine goals and conceding 20. Roma beat them 3-0 most recently, after Lazio had thrashed them 6-2 and Fiorentina had won 4-2. Their defence has struggled throughout that run.

Genoa have recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five league matches. They beat Lecce 2-1 away and Juventus 2-0 at home, but lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the most recent round. Genoa have scored six goals and conceded five in that period.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in April 2026, when Genoa won 2-1 at home in Serie A. Genoa have won three of their five most recent meetings, Sassuolo have won one and the other ended in a draw. That 1-1 draw came in January 2022.

League standings

Sassuolo are currently 17th in Serie A, while Genoa are 13th.