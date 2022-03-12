Watch: Ronaldo opens scoring for Man Utd vs Tottenham with sublime long-range effort
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo put behind him recent reports of unrest at the club with a stunning shot from distance that opened the scoring early on against Tottenham on Saturday.
The Portugal captain found himself in space on the edge of the area after receiving a neat flick from Fred.
He did not hesitate in rifling in an effort that left Hugo Lloris helpless in his save attempt.
Editors' Picks
- Inside Saudi Media's Chelsea takeover bid: Renew Rudiger's contract and rebuild Stamford Bridge
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford - Man Utd's strikers have gone missing in more ways than one