Watch: Ronaldo opens scoring for Man Utd vs Tottenham with sublime long-range effort

Daniel Edwards
Getty

The striker picked up on a clever pass from Fred and smashed the ball past Hugo Lloris

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo put behind him recent reports of unrest at the club with a stunning shot from distance that opened the scoring early on against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Portugal captain found himself in space on the edge of the area after receiving a neat flick from Fred.

He did not hesitate in rifling in an effort that left Hugo Lloris helpless in his save attempt.

Watch Ronaldo's stunner from range (UK and US only)

