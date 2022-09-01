WATCH: Riqui Puig shows he still possesses Barca magic as LA Galaxy star opens MLS account with spectacular solo goal

Riqui Puig opened his MLS account with a stunning solo goal for the LA Galaxy to show that he still possesses the Barcelona magic.

La Galaxy were trailing to Toronto FC

Puig hit spectacular equaliser in 89th minute

Galaxy to face Sporting KC next

WHAT HAPPENED? Puig scored his first goal for the LA Galaxy in spectacular fashion to earn them a point against Toronto. He started his run from the left flank, played a slick give-and-go with Gaston Brugman, and before he was closed down the former Barcelona playmaker unleashed a venomous shot from distance that flew into the far top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal earned the Galaxy a crucial point that keeps them in touching distance of a playoff berth. They are currently in the eighth spot in the Western Conference with 38 points, just one behind Portland with two games in hand.