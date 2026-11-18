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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ennio Tardini

DAZN will show Parma v Roma live and holds the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. Follow the link below to subscribe and watch.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma visit Alberto Gilardino's Parma on Saturday 21 November at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A 2026/27.

Roma arrive in Parma third in the table, with their squad gradually returning to full strength after a difficult spell with injuries. Paulo Dybala is the player fans are waiting for: he resumed group training on Tuesday 17 November and should be available for the trip.

Parma sit 16th in the table and head into the match with fewer certainties than their opponents. A 3-0 win over Atalanta in the last round has restored Gilardino's confidence, but he will be without striker David Romero, who sustained a shoulder injury in the derby against Bologna.

Recent meetings favour Roma. They have won three of the last four encounters, including a memorable 3-2 victory at the Tardini last May. Parma will look to reverse that trend in front of their home fans.

Gasperini also faces a test as Roma compete on three fronts: the league, Champions League and Coppa Italia. With fixtures coming thick and fast, he needs as close to a full squad as possible.

Here's where to watch Parma v Roma on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Parma will be without David Romero, Adrian Bernabé and Diego Carlos through injury, while Abdoulaye N'Diaye is suspended. Gilardino must find another option in attack following the Argentine centre-forward's injury.

For Roma, Gasperini welcomes back Paulo Dybala and Gianluca Mancini, who have both returned to group training. Mile Svilar, Pierluigi Gollini, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Devyne Rensch remain unavailable. Further team news will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Parma have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five Serie A matches, with five goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat against Bologna, preceded by an emphatic 3-0 win over Atalanta. Their form has swung sharply: three consecutive defeats against Torino, Lazio and Bologna ended a positive run.

Roma have three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and conceding 13. They beat Sassuolo 3-0 in Serie A last time out, while a 3-2 Champions League defeat against Manchester United remains their only recent setback. Roma also won 5-2 away to Udinese and 4-2 against Cagliari, underlining their attacking threat.

Previous meetings

The sides last met on 10 May 2026, when Roma won 3-2 at the Tardini in Serie A. Roma have won three of the last five meetings to Parma's one, with one draw. Parma's only victory in that period was a 2-0 home win in March 2021.

League table

Roma are currently third in Serie A, while Parma sit 16th.