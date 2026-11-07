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Serie A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ennio Tardini

DAZN has exclusive broadcast rights to Parma v Bologna. You need a subscription to watch on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or computer. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can also watch on DAZN 1, available on satellite channel 214.

At the Tardini in Parma, Parma and Bologna meet in the Emilia derby in the 11th round of Serie A 2026/27. Both sides arrive on the back of wins in the previous round.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma claimed a historic 3-0 away win over Atalanta in Bergamo. It lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to eight points in the table.

Simone Lontani stood out in Bergamo. The striker, born in 2008, scored his fifth goal of the season, nutmegging Pasalic before placing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of Carnesecchi's goal for Parma's third. He is a former AC Milan player.

Meanwhile, Raffaele Palladino's Bologna have won three in a row, most recently beating Monza 2-1. They have stepped up a gear since Palladino replaced Domenico Tedesco in the dugout and will look to keep that run going.

For Parma, the aim is to build on Gilardino's first win in their dugout and consolidate their position in the table. Bologna also want to strengthen their position with a fourth successive victory.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Gilardino is likely to stick with much of the starting XI that beat Atalanta. Daffara is expected to start in goal, with Delprato, N'Diaye and Troilo in defence, and Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita and Valeri in midfield. Lontani is set to feature again up front, while Romero and Touré compete for a place. Drobnic and Bernabé are out.

Palladino is expected to start Skorupski in goal behind a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate. Miranda, Amondarain, Ferguson and Pobega are in line to play in midfield, with Bernardeschi and Cambiaghi supporting centre-forward Odgaard, who has been called upon to replace the injured Piccoli. Holm, Enem and De Silvestri are unavailable.

Recent form

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five league matches, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their latest result, the 3-0 win over Atalanta, gave Gilardino his first Serie A victory since replacing Cuesta. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Udinese and lost to Lazio (1-2), Torino (0-3) and Inter (0-3).

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. They beat Monza 2-1 last time out, having previously won 4-2 away to AC Milan and 2-0 against Cagliari. Their only defeat in that period came against Inter, who beat them 3-1.

Head-to-head record

When the sides last met on 8 February 2026, Bologna beat Parma 1-0 at home. Bologna have won three of their last five competitive meetings, Parma have won one and the other ended in a draw. Those results include Bologna's 3-1 win at the Tardini in November 2025 and Parma's 2-0 home win in February 2025.

League table

In the Serie A table, Bologna are ninth and Parma are 15th.