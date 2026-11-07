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Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Stadium at the Bremer Brucke

VfL Osnabrück host 1. FC Kaiserslautern at Bremer Brücke in a second-division clash between two sides in very different form.

In 12th place, Osnabrück are trying to keep pace with the mid-table sides. Coach Timo Schultz is searching for consistency after a patchy run of results.

Kaiserslautern arrive in fourth place and in strong form. Coach Torsten Lieberknecht has put the Red Devils firmly in promotion contention.

Four wins from five competitive matches and not a single goal conceded: those are the figures behind the visitors' confidence.

Bremer Brücke could help Osnabrück overcome a difficult task. A home win would significantly improve their position in the table.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via stream today.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Osnabrück and Kaiserslautern?

Osnabrück have one win, one draw and three defeats from their past five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to VfL Wolfsburg. Before that, an emphatic 3-0 win over Greuther Fürth briefly raised hopes. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded six.

Despite a 3-0 loss to Hertha BSC most recently, Kaiserslautern come into the match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. That defeat was the only setback in an otherwise strong run. Before it, FCK beat Hannover 96 2-0 in the DFB Cup and won 1-0 away at 1. FC Nürnberg. They did not concede a single goal in the four matches before the defeat to Hertha.

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: line-ups

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: form

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: head-to-head record

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: the tables