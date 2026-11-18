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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both teams going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low, and they are feeling the gap to the top.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in, fuelling internal controversy and speculation that he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have submitted an official offer, which Napoli rejected. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost two of their last five league games, including a heavy 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Those results have checked the progress of a team who had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the sides: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. That makes this meeting more important than it might look on paper.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis, with Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno all out. Allegri must pick his line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise updates on their conditions ahead of the match.

Torino also have absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that period was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Across those five games, Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Torino have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five Serie A games. They drew 1-1 at Lecce last time out, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 victory at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of the last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals to Torino's three in those games.

League table

Napoli are currently tenth in Serie A, with Torino 11th.